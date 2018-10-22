Share:

LOS ANGELES-Julia Roberts thinks she has too much ‘life experience’ to star in romcom movies. The 50-year-old actress - who previously appeared in hits such as ‘Pretty Woman’ and ‘Notting Hill’ - has revealed she’s unlikely to star in any more romcoms because she cannot convincingly play a naive character.

She said: ‘’There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them.

‘’But sometimes, they just don’t work at a certain point of life experience.’’ However, Julia stopped short of saying that her attitude was being driven by her age.

She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’It’s not about age, it’s just about what people know that you know.’’

Despite this, Julia revealed there’s one possible scenario in which she could still star in a romcom.

She said: ‘’We [could play] the parents of the people that are romcom-ing.’’ Meanwhile, Julia recently admitted her kids don’t really care about her fame. The actress - who has kids Hazel,13, Phinnaeus, 13, and Henry, 11 - explained that they are only interested in how famous she is in relation to Taylor Swift. She said: ‘’I don’t think they will ever have a true sense of that. ‘’I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.’ Maybe an hour goes by. ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?’’’ Julia also admitted to being proud of her marriage to Daniel Moder. The Hollywood star - who married Daniel in 2002 - shared: ‘’I’m so proud of my marriage.

‘’We just celebrated being married for 16 years this Fourth of July, and there’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together.’’