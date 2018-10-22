Share:

NEW YORK-Kim Kardashian West admits she was ‘deeply’ changed by the ‘horrific’ Paris robbery.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star was held at gunpoint as thieves stole more than $10 million worth of jewellery from in her hotel room in the French capital in October 2016, and the reality star admits that the terrifying incident allowed her to reflect on her ‘’self-worth’’ and how she shouldn’t be defined by how much money she has to her name.

Appearing on Sunday’s episode of ‘The Alec Baldwin Show’ - which aired on her 38th birthday - Kim admitted: ‘’My life has definitely changed a lot in the last two years.

‘’For a good year, I almost lost myself.

‘’I was never depressed, but I wasn’t motivated to get up and work like I used to. It shook me.

‘’There was a lot of me that measured who I was by how much I had. I thought, ‘Oh, I’m worth so much.’

‘’That needed to change in me.’’

She added: ‘’(I’m) grateful for the experience. Even though it was horrific and I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone, it really did deeply change me to where now I feel like I can get back to myself.

‘’I felt like I was living in a bubble, and that opened me up to so much.’’

Kim - who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and nine-month-old Chicago with rapper husband Kanye West - now delays video posts on her social media accounts and has ‘’24/7 security’’ as the robbers discovered where she was staying through her Snapchat.

She said: ‘’If I want to video something, I’ll save it and post it when I leave.’’

The businesswoman also gushed about her family and how their E! reality series shows they are just ordinary people.

She told Alec: ‘’The show has proven we are a normal family.

‘’It’s so normal and fun, despite what you see in all the glitz. We know that if all else fails, we have each other.’’