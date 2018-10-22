Share:

KASUR-Big land grabbers of Kasur district seem safe as the administration is busy demolishing illegal constructions along Rohi Nullah and at Kachi Abadi.

Talking to The Nation, citizens of different localities said that officials of the state departments were allegedly involved in corruption.

Therefore, they did not take action against the big land grabbers because they were in connivance with them. They urged the government to post honest officers in Kasur district to crack down land mafia.

On the other hand, people lambasted the government for 25 percent increase in expenses of the ministers. They said that instead of increase the government should have announced a decrease in expenses of the ministers. “By increasing ministers’ expenses, the government has shattered people’s confidence in it.”

The Kasur City Model Bazaar lacks requisite facilities. The bazaar management allows the installation of stalls at the only parking stand.

The people coming to the bazaar have to park their bikes outside which causes traffic jams. It also causes problems for the pedestrians. People demand the authorities concerned to look into it.

VALUABLES BURNT IN FIRE

Valuable items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees burnt to ashes in two different incidents of fire here the other day.

According to rescue sources, the fuel tank of a car owned by Idrees Dogar caught fire through a spark in an automobile repair workshop near Kasur District Headquarters Hospital. The car was reduced to ashes.

In another incident, a fire erupted due to a short circuit in electricity cables reduced cotton worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in Abu Bakr Mills, Sarai Cheemba, Phoolnagar.

Police-public co-op

vital for peace

District Police Officer Muntazir Mehdi said that police and public could eliminate crime together.

During a meeting with the delegation of journalists at his office here, he stressed a need for police-public cooperation because it was necessary for peace maintenance.

He said that open courts were being held on a daily-basis to solve public problems on priority. “Eliminating crime is the first and foremost priority of the police,” the DPO stated.

“The police will go all out for the elimination of crime from the district,” he resolved. “Kasur district will be turned into a place of peace,” he added.