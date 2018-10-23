Share:

Islamabad - The last laptop distribution ceremony was held at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 in which 127 students were awarded with laptops, Monday. The laptop awarding scheme for students was started by the previous government, which the new government has ended. The event was graced by the presence of Director Colleges, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Mr Tanwir Ahmed who was the chief guest of the occasion. Various faculty members, focal persons and students of the college attended the ceremony.

Director Colleges Tanwir Ahmed while speaking at the occasion encouraged students to read books. Students should use their laptops for meaningful educational purposes; books are available on various websites, he said. Students should also explore useful links to download these books, he urged. 127 students of the college received laptops in this final phase of the PM Laptop scheme. This was the 5th and last phase of laptop distribution as the new government has already terminated the scheme. Principal of the college Professor Muhammad Ali Siddiqui presented the college souvenir to director colleges. The director said the promotion cases of the teachers will be sent to new ministry to present them in relevant promotion board or committee soon.

In this final phase, during the previous week, students of Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls, F-7/2 got 369 Laptops, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls (Margalla) F-7/4 got 213 Laptops, Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 got 201 laptops, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College for Girls G-10/4 got 196 Laptops, Islamabad College for girls F-6/2 got 191 laptops, Islamabad Model College for Girls (Model Town) Humak got 171 laptops, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2 got 154 laptops, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-6/2 got 128 laptops, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 got 121 laptops, Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9 got 110 laptops, Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/4 got 96 laptops, Islamabad Model College for Girls Bhara Kau got 83 Laptops, Federal College of Education H-9 got 76 laptops, Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3 got 68 laptops, Islamabad Model Commerce College for Girls F-10/3 got 60 laptopa, Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/4 got 51 laptops, Federal College of Home Economics and Management Sciences F-7/2 got 28 Laptops, Islamabad Model College for Boys (Degree) Sihala got 28 laptops and Islamabad Model College for Girls I-14/3 got 28 laptops respectively. Overall 2499 laptops were distributed among the above mentioned colleges.