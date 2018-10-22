Share:

KASUR-Petrol pumps owners, with the alleged connivance of the officials of Labour Department, have been selling petrol to the customers which is less in amount than what is displayed on the fuel dispensing units. It has been learnt that the administration is inactive, as usual, and watching the motorists being fleeced by fuel lords. “On the one hand the government is hiking the POL prices, while on the other hand local fuel lords are overcharging the motorists by tampering with the fuel dispensers,” complain the citizens. They demand that the government take notice of the misconduct. Petrol stations owners, on the other hand, reject the allegations levelled against them.

THREE DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS

Three persons including a woman were killed while one was injured in different traffic accidents here, said the police. Ghulam Fareed, a resident of Chanda Singh Wali, was on the way back home on a motorbike along with a female relative, Ghulam Fatima. Near Chowk Patwan, the motorbike was hit by a van. Resultantly, Ghulam Fatima was killed while Ghulam Fareed was injured. Kasur Saddr police registered a case. In another incident, one Shaukat Ali was killed after the motorbike he was travelling on was hit by an oncoming two-wheeler near Kotli Pathanwali. In Chak 36, Kot Radha Kishan, a motorcyclist was injured critically after being hit by a car. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital Lahore but he could not survive.

ROBBED: Citizens were robbed of cash and other valuables in different incidents. One Javed told Kot Radha Kishan police that he was on the way back home along with Abid and Sagheer. Near Handal, three dacoits intercepted them at gunpoint and robbed them of Rs150,000. The police registered a case. In another incident, Khalid, a resident of Bhasarpura, was on his way after withdrawing cash from a bank. Near Esa Nagar, two dacoits intercepted him and robbed him of Rs100,000 and a cell phone. B-Division police were investigating. Similarly, three dacoits stopped Zafar and Yousuf and snatched Rs31,000 and other valuables from them. Pattoki Saddr police launched investigation.