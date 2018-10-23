Share:

KARACHI - The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rejected the results of by-elections held on Karachi’s one national and provincial seat, alleging that the results were tempered to restrict it in the city.

Addressing a press conference after the party’s Rabita Committee prolong meeting at its headquarter in Bahadurabad, Khawaja Izharulhasan said that their entire organizational setup have reservations on the results. He said that their candidates were winning but the results manipulated just at the last moment.

He said that a special committee has been formed to pursue the matter regarding ‘rigging’ in the general polls. The committee would also meet PM Imran to discuss the rigging issue as the rigging matter was in the MoU signed between both the parties.

“The MQM-P chapter cannot be closed by just manipulating the results, we would continue to serve the people regardless of our seats,” he added we

Izharulhasan said It was not thier compulsion to be a part of the federal government but they tendered their support to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf just to eliminate the sense of deprivation of the people belonged to Urban Sindh,” he added.

Without naming PSP, MQM leader said that earlier a “China Political Party” was launched to dent MQM but it even failed to secure one thousands votes during poll. He said that former Mayor who poses himself as a leader of nation actually got fame from the platform of MQM, he added.

Talking about Faisal Vada, PTI leader seems quite immature as Faisal instead of making any public statement should talk with coalition partner. Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter have the right to respond to the allegation and soon he would answer the opponent legally.

To a question, Faisal Sabzwari said that MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbol Siddiqui in past had remained on the slot of federal ministry and he is ready to leave the current portfolio if the decision making body of the party asked him to do.

Earlier in a presser held late night on Sunday, the MQM-P deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel claimed that the party candidates were winning but the results were manipulated in the favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s aspirants. He said that an emergent meeting of Rabita Committee was convened to discuss the matter.

The MQM-P lost on both According to Election Commission of Pakistan statistics, the PTI Aftab Hussain Siddiqui emerged victorious from NA-247 (South-II) by securing 32,456 votes. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan stood second as its aspirant Sadiq Iftikhar polled 14,026 votes. The Pakistan Peoples Party’s Qaiser Nizamani secured around 13,306 votes. The turnout remained 11.56 per cent.

The MQM-P candidate Dr Jahanzaib Mughal finished third in the polls of PS-111 (South) as polled only 2,217 votes. The provincial seat was won by the PTI Shahzad Qureshi whereas the PPP Muhammad Fayyaz Pirzada finished runners up by securing 12,455 and 6,292 votes, respectively. The social activist Jibran Nasir, who contested as an independent candidate, managed to get 1,291 votes.