ISLAMABAD - While pursuing the Prime Minister's slogan of austerity, the National Highway Authority has auctioned 110 vehicles so far and fetched an amount of Rs129.49 million.

The auction process of NHA vehicles on different locations across the country is underway and it will be concluded on November 5.

The NHA Lahore office auctioned 24 vehicles on Monday and got total money of Rs34.99 million.

A large number of purchasers participated in this process of auction while Member Administration of NHA Ali Sher Mehsud and Member Central Zone Naveed Iqbal Wahlah were also present on the occasion.

Before this, the NHA has auctioned 62 of its vehicles in Islamabad office through open auction and generated 60.29 million of rupees while 15 were sold in Peshawar office with the total cost of Rs20.3 million and 9 vehicles of Rs10.13 million were sold in Abbottabad.

As per information, the NHA has auctioned 110 vehicles so far and 94 others will be presented for auction in various offices of NHA including 16 vehicles in Multan to be auctioned on October 24, 10 vehicles in Sukkur to be auctioned on October 26, 13 vehicles in Karachi to be sold on October 29, 35 vehicles in Quetta to be auctioned on October 31 while 20 vehicles will be sold in Gilgit on November 5, 2018 respectively. The NHA has selected 219 vehicles for open auction out of which 42 are luxuries vehicles.