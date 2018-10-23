Share:

LAHORE - The Saudi government has not informed Pakistani ministries about the waiver of SR2,000 imposed on repeater pilgrims and age limit of 40 years for Umrah performance.

It is worth mentioning here that Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Qari Noor ul Haq a few days back had claimed that shortly Saudi government would announce waiver of taxes and other conditions imposed on Umrah pilgrims. But after passage of more than two weeks there is no development in this regards. Saudi government had imposed tax of SR.2000 on the pilgrims visiting Saudia second time for Umrah. There was also ban on the young pilgrims performing Umrah alone under the age of 40 years. He could only perform Umrah with family members.