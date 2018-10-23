Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Monday said no proposal was under its consideration about granting women the right to divorce their husbands.

A CII spokesman, in a statement, denied news reported by a section of media that the Council was contemplating a “women-friendly” marriage contract by adding a new clause in the Nikkahnama (consummation of marriage) giving powers to the women to divorce.

However, he said, the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) was working to simplify the Nikkahnama form.

New clauses as per the Muslim Family Laws 1961 in the light of the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) might be added to it, he added.

The spokesman said the CII was trying to ensure the inclusion of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), strengthening the responsibilities of Nikkah Khawan simplifying the divorce procedure, custody of children and maintenance allowance of women after the split.

A panel of Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars would be consulted before finalising the amendments in the Nikahnama and dissolution of marriage documents, before its approval by the Council, he added.