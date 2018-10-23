Nurses of Young Nurses Association (YNA) raise slogans while protesting in favor of approval of services structure outside Karachi Press Club.

READ MORE: KSA agrees to place deposit of $3bn for one year as balance of payment support

Nurses of Young Nurses Association (YNA) raise slogans while protesting in favor of approval of services structure outside Karachi Press Club.

Nurses of Young Nurses Association (YNA) raise slogans while protesting in favor of approval of services structure outside Karachi Press Club.

Nurses of Young Nurses Association (YNA) raise slogans while protesting in favor of approval of services structure outside Karachi Press Club.