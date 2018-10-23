Share:

ISLAMABAD - Outgoing Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi commended the services of Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar as the head of the premier intelligence agency. He said ISI has been rendering remarkable services in the defence of motherland and fight against terrorism. He praised the professionalism and leadership qualities of Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar in discharge of his responsibilities. The President also expressed his good wishes for Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar and his family in their future life.

Meanwhile, the Director General Inter Services Intelligence Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar who is retiring on October 25 also paid farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister’s Office today.

The prime minister appreciated meritorious services of Lt Gen Mukhtar rendered for the country during his military career especially as DG ISI. The prime minister also expressed his best wishes for his post retirement life. Lt Gen Mukhtar thanked the prime minister for his expression and best wishes.