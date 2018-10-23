Share:

Muscat - Pakistan annihilated Oman 8-1 at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament in their third match of the round robin phase at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

According to information made available here on Monday, hosts Oman, who lost to India and Malaysia in their two earlier encounters, were looking to make amends against a strong Pakistan side but never came to terms with the game as Pakistan outclassed them by 8-1.

Pakistan right from the first minute put the hosts under tremendous pressure with a goal coming from Bilal Alieen in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Pakistan’s Bilal added another to his tally through a penalty corner, then Mohammed Irfan Junior made it 3-0 in favour of the former world champions while by the end of the second quarter, Ahmed Butt made it 4-0 at the half time period.

With extra time added in the third quarter, Pakistan once again earned a penalty corner which was successfully converted by Mohammed Irfan to take the score line to 5-0. Looking to put the match beyond the control of the hosts Oman, Pakistan dominated the game right from the beginning never to let up for a minute.

At the end of the third period, Oman’s Mohammed Al Lawati earned a green card and was sent off. Pakistan, looking to take advantage, added two quick goals through Bilal Aileen, who took his personal tally to three goals and Abu Mahmood.

With extra time added on to the fourth quarter and Oman’s Ahmed bait receiving a yellow card, Pakistan’s Mohammed Atiq continued the wrath by adding the eight goal of the match. Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Lawati, who was sidelined, added a consolation goal for Oman in the final minute of the game.

With this tremendous triumph over Oman, Pakistan now has two wins – the other one against strong South Korea team in their opening encounter and one loss against their India in their second match of the tournament, which was the sixth consecutive defeat of the green shirts against arch-rivals India.