MULTAN-Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to check the canteens of schools and get samples of edibles and waters to ascertain the quality.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he directed the food authority officials to prepare a report on the quality of food and water being provided at schools and their canteens and submit it forthwith. He said that supply of quality edibles to people is responsibility of the district administration. He further asked them to carry out the screening of workers working at food outlets to control diseases.

He also directed the PHA officials to make arrangements for the protection of plants and trees planted in the city. He said that recreational events should be held in Multan to offer opportunities of healthy activities to the residents. He directed them to improve the condition of parks and and keep him aware of problems.

Director Food Authority Capt (r) Saeed Laghari told the commissioner that a total of 14 teams were functional in Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts. He added that the authority had so far issued 47698 notices to the people besides imposing fine on 3372 people, sealing 872 places, getting registered 42 FIRs and getting arrested 37 people. He further disclosed that 7373 people were issued licenses.

Deuty director PHA Muhammad Hamza briefed the commissioner that the authority was looking after 57 parks, 24 chowks and green belts, one nursery and three play grounds. He further revealed that biometric system was installed at two parks to ensure the attendance of staff.