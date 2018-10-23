Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday had a telephone call with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest. Both sides expressed satisfaction on the existing momentum in the bilateral relations between the two countries, a statement issued by the PM’s Office said. Prime Minister Khan shared his government’s vision and priorities with the crown prince . The crown prince assured him of UAE’s support and hoped that the new government would be successful in implementing its reform agenda under Khan’s dynamic leadership. The prime minister invited the crown prince to visit Pakistan. The crown prince accepted the invitation.–Staff reporter