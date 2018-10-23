Share:

Rawalpindi - Noon police arrested as many as 26 suspects during a search operation on Monday, informed official sources.

Police also recovered 3 cars, 5 motorcycles and arms and ammunition from their possession and shifted them to police station for further investigation, they said.

According to sources, officials of Police Station Noon, following orders of SSP (Operations) Islamabad, carried out search operation in areas of Bhadana Link Road, Muhammad Town and its suburbs to flush out the suspects and outlaws from the areas.

The police was assisted by Counter Terrorism Force of Islamabad Police, sources said. The police checked 100 houses and workshops.

Similarly, more than 300 persons were interrogated and their date was also compiled, they said. Police took 26 suspects into custody and recovered 3 cars and 5 motoycles after the owners failed in producing the documents of vehicles and motorcycles.

Police seized arms and ammunition during search operation, sources said. SSP (Operations) Islamabad told media that the police along with other law enforcement agencies have been conducting search operations in federal capital to round up the suspects and outlaws. He said the purpose of police is to protect the lives and property of citizens.