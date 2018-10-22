Share:

WAZIRABAD: The Saddr police during a patrol arrested two robbers, and recovered two pistols and four motorcycles from their possession on Chak Baig Road near PNP Rice Mills here the other day. According to police, an informer tipped off about the presence of two suspects on Chak Baig Road. On receipt of information, ASI M Tayyab, ASI M Shamim and some contingents rushed to the road from both sides and arrested the suspects. The police recovered two pistols, magazines, and live cartridges from their possession. The robbers were identified as Kashif Ali, s/o Shaukat Ali, r/o Islampura Qila Didar Singh, and Basharat Ali, s/o Abdul Ghani, and r/o Daska.

EPORTER During investigation, the police recovered four motorcycles they had snatched during robberies. Police registered three cases against them u/s 399,401 and 13/20/65 of PPC. Further investigation was underway.