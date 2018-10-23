Share:

ISLAMABAD - In line with the directives of Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways (PR) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to improve business, the PR has established a Task Force on freight trains. According to a press release issued by Ministry of Railways here on

Monday, the spokesman of Pakistan Railways said that headed by Chief Executive

Officer (CEO) Aftab Akbar, the Task Force would consist of nine officers of the

department. Basic purpose of the Task Force was to improve the business of freight trains and special steps had been taken in this regard, the PR spokesman added.