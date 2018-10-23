Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has sought private sector cooperation in promotion of export based industry to strengthen the national economy.

Talking to FPCCI delegation which on him at Aiwan-i-Sadr on Monday, the President said that that the increase in exports is of vital importance to narrow down trade deficit.

He further emphasized that establishment of new industrial zones is very important for the expansion of industry.

He also underlined that the industrial zones should be established in such a manner that export sectors must benefit from these and all sectors of manufacturing should be given equal opportunities.

The President also stressed that increase in local manufacturing especially in auto mobile industry will benefit the country.

The President said that institutions meant to benefit common people, have suffered huge losses due to corruption, mismanagement and inefficiency.

He added that all of us would have to work with honesty, sincerity and commitment in order to lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.

He also urged the business community to play their part in promoting tax culture in the country and asked them to pay regular taxes to generate more revenue and help strengthen country's health, education and social sectors.

Meanwhile, talking to Azerbaijan's Chief of State Border Service Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, the President said defence cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has been strengthening steadily.

Azerbaijan's Chief of State Border Service Colonel General Elchin Guliyev also called on the President here today.

The President said the two countries have common position on key global and regional issues and they support each other at international forums, which is a reflection of close and brotherly relations between the two counties.

He stressed the need for enhancing bilateral trade between Pakistan and Azerbaijan saying the present state of bilateral economic cooperation is not commensurate with its true potential.

Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan highly values its close brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and is desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields.