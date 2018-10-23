Share:

Britain's Prince Harry (2nd L) meets members of the Butchulla people, who are the traditional owners of Fraser Island, during the unveiling of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy plaque at Pile Valley on Fraser Island

Britain's Prince Harry (C) looks at members of the Butchulla people, who are the traditional owners of Fraser Island, during the unveiling of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy plaque at Pile Valley on Fraser Island

Britain's Prince Harry (C) poses with members of the Butchulla people, who are the traditional owners of Fraser Island, during the unveiling of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy plaque at Pile Valley on Fraser Island

Britain's Prince Harry (back C) poses with members of the Butchulla people, who are the traditional owners of Fraser Island, during the unveiling of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy plaque at Pile Valley on Fraser Island