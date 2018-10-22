Share:

SADIQABAD-A rally was organised here to create awareness among the masses regarding the importance of wearing helmets while driving motorcycle here the other day. The rally started from Ghousia Chowk. It was led by Assistant Commissioner Saifur Rehman, Motorway Police DSP Farasat Bhander, Rescue 1122 In-charge Ashiq Mehmood, and Ahmedpur Lamma SHO Safdar Sindhu.

The participants, after passing through different roads, reached Municipal Committee where a seminar ‘Helmet is Life’ was organised.

Addressing the seminar, speakers including AC Shafiq, DSP Furasat Bhander, and Rescue officer Ashiq Mehmood said that helmet guaranteed life to motorcyclist.

“One of the main reasons behind high death toll in traffic accidents is the motorcyclists’ indifference to wear helmets,” he said, and adding “We should wear helmets, and prove ourselves a civilised nation.” On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal central president Rehmat Khan Wardag said during a telephonic call to journalists that the current government could not administer the public affairs.

He said that Information Minister Fawad Ch was raising anti-government sentiments among public and politicians through his ambiguous and irresponsible statements.

He added that Asad Umar had proved himself the most incompetent finance minister in the history of Pakistan. He stated that the government’s flawed policies had added to the woes of the poor. Similarly, PML-N MPA Ch M Shafiq said that the government had failed miserably to better the living standard of the masses. He added that it had jammed the process of national development.

“The rulers are befooling the people,” he stated, and adding that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif would be acquitted of all cases.