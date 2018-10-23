Share:

Rawalpindi - The members of Rawal Civil Society (RCS) on Monday has staged a protest demonstration outside Deputy Commissioner Office against Corruption, nepotism and injustice in police department. The protest demo was led by Chairman RCS and Member Anti Corruption Lawyers Forum Raja Zafar Iqbal and attended by a large numbers of members.

The protestors were holding placards and banners mentioning slogans against police officers of Rawalpindi. Addressing the protestors, Raja Zafar Iqbal said the police department is under alleged control of corrupt police officers who are allegedly backing and patronising criminals, gangsters and drug dealers. He alleged that police officers welcomed those in police stations who pay a heavy bribe and victimise the poor and helpless people. “The general public is being humiliated at police stations whereas the high and mighty are treated as guests or VVIPs by the police officers in the police stations,” he said.

He said police have failed in providing protection to the public. He said despite tall claims of the incumbent government of eliminating political interference into the police department, the politicians are still pressurising police to give them or their supporters undue favour.

He said the police officers should bring a positive change in their attitudes and should provide poor complainants with justice or else the RCS would extend its protest to the IG Office.