Rawalpindi - A coffee morning was arranged by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) for women entrepreneurs to discuss the issues and hurdles that they face in the journey of seeking economic empowerment here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer of Depilex and Depilex Smile Again Foundation, Masarrat Misbah, was the chief guest on the occasion. The function was largely attended by businesswomen from the twin cities of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and the Potohar region.

The basic aim of the function was to create awareness among the women about the opportunities available in the business sector besides providing them with an opportunity to discuss their problems. Speaking on the occasion, Masarrat Misbah lauded Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for establishing Women Business Incubation Centre (WBIC) for helping women entrepreneurs in establishing and running their own businesses. She assured her full support and cooperation in this regard.

She recalled her inspiration to incorporate the idea of ‘beauty with a cause’ with Depilex Smile Again Foundation after successfully running Depilex for years.

The prime objective of this initiative was to help acid attack victims and remove the stigma attached to it, she added. She urged women to come ahead and show creativity in their work to excel in this challenging world of business.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Malik Shahid in his address said that creating opportunities and empowering women in entrepreneurship had always been Chamber’s priority. “The main purpose of this initiative is to provide women with a platform to excel in the field of entrepreneurship,” he said.

While highlighting key activities of RCCI, Malik Shahid Saleem said that the Chamber had organised All Pakistan Women Presidents Chamber Summit to highlight various issues particularly being confronted by businesswomen including the importance of unity and cooperation between the women chambers for nation building.

He said RCCI being a proactive business facilitation entity, believed in identifying and functionalising such forums for women entrepreneurs to get into the mainstream of the economy.

The President thanked the participants of the coffee morning and said that active participation of women entrepreneurs is required to make such sessions successful.