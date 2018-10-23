Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted an operation against illegal / unauthorized land use and demolished fences, sheds and other encroachments on High Court Road on Monday. RDA operation team also demolished 14 houses’ boundary walls, gates and fences in Saidpur Scheme, removed fences, cleared all roads and streets in Asghar Mall Schemes. Fahad Ali Bhatti Head of Demolition Squad, RDA Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing’s staff and Estate Management Wing’s staff supervised the operation with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned police stations, demolished fences, sheds, 14 houses’ boundary walls, gates and cleared roads and shops in above mentioned Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi. The encroachments were in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007. RDA spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan said Director General (DG) RDA, Rana Akbar Hayat has issued directions to take strict action against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further loss. Following directives of DG RDA, Building Control Wing has actively conducted operations against encroachments, illegal / unauthorized commercial cum residential construction activities and other illegal land use encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.