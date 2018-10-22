Share:

Baloch people have been coming up with uncountable dilemmas till existence. The biggest problem that Baloch faced was its division into three parts given to three different countries; Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan. Besides this, Balochistan has always owned natural territory in the three parts. Specifically, in Pakistan they posses the best land in overall world. It covers Pakistan’s 45% territory which is considered the biggest territorial province. Similarly, Reko Diq is a small town present in Chaghi district of Balochistan where mines are availed naturally in the mountains. The area connects Pakistan’s border with Iran and Afghanistan located in desert. The individuals in Reko Diq are neglected but what they own are admired and given full attention; not to serve to the locals but exported to other provinces of Pakistan and even other countries. This shows the deep negligence and hatred for the people of Balochistan despite taking full advantages from the province. So, I request the government of Balochistan and Pakistan to give the due rights of Baloch and Balochistan by providing them, at least, what they own.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD,

Turbat, October 13.