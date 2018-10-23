Share:

ISLAMABAD - A contingent of the Russian Army arrived in Pakistan early Monday to participate in joint training exercise ‘Druzhba-III’.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), this will be the third joint military drill between Islamabad and Moscow under the bilateral training cooperation agreement. Relations between Pakistan and Russia have seen unprecedented growth in the last few years after the two sides realised that the current geo-strategic situation required greater bilateral interaction. Last week, the Russian military announced that the joint war games codenamed Druzhba Slavic word for friendship would be conducted at a training range in the town of Pabbi.

Vadim Astafyev, head of the press service of the Southern Military District, had said that more than 70 mountain troops from Karachay-Cherkessia would take part in the drills. “The servicemen from the two countries’ armed forces will perform tasks at an altitude of 1,400 meters above sea level,” he said.

Russia and Pakistan have been holding the “Friendship” drills since 2016. In October 2016, they held their first-ever joint military exercise in Pakistan. In 2017, over 200 servicemen took part in the drills, hosted by Russia at Minralney Vody in the North Caucasus at an altitude of 2,300 meters above sea level.