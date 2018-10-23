Share:

Rawalpindi - The security guard of a private bank has committed suicide at his workplace here at Tulsa Road on Monday, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday.

The reason behind suicide was yet to be ascertained. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line, they said.

According to Rescue 1122, the security guard named Shan Muhammad (24), resident of Khaniwal, arrived in the bank for security duty. He said the guard went to washroom along with a weapon wherein he shot himself dead.

The bank manager reported the suicide to local police which rushed to the scene and took the dead body into custody, he said. Later, the dead body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

A senior police officer told media that police have began investigation into the case. The family of deceased have also been informed about the incident.