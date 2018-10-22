Share:

KARACHI-One of Pakistan’s leading production houses, SOC Films, helmed by the two-time Academy Award winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, releases Pakistan’s first Climate Change Animated Series with the release of its first short animated film, Saif The Fisherman – A Focus on Rising Sea Levels [The Flood]. Being launched in honour of the International Climate Change Awareness Day on 24th Oct, the animated series is a public awareness campaign, in Urdu, with an aim to educate individuals about Climate Change and Global Warming.

With recent scientific findings speculating the rise of annual global temperatures heading towards 3°C,it is clear that the issues surrounding climate change and rapid global warming will soon become irreversible. It is important now, for every citizen and country to take ownership and responsibility for what products they use and the rate at which they consume them.

“In honour of International Climate Change Awareness Day on 24th Oct,my team at SOC Films would like to join hands with all those on the ground, seeking to create greater awareness about climate change and global warming. By releasing a series of animated films in Urdu, we hope to inform the youth and their parents about the small steps we can take as individuals to make a positive collective change.” said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

SOC Films will release a series of 4 more short animated films in Urdu highlighting the importance of climate change and global warming awareness by focusing on the environmental change in Karachi, biodiversity awareness, the science behind global warming and what can we do to fix it. Each short-film has been conceptualized, produced and directed by SOC Films and will be between 2 to 3 minutes long.