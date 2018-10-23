Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh is the land of opportunities and the provincial government has created one-window facility for investors at Public Private Partnership Unit.

This he said while addressing the inaugural session of German Investors Conference ‘Made in Pakistan with German Engineering’ organised by German-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) at a local hotel on Monday.

He said that Sindh has vast investment opportunities in different sectors such as energy, including renewable and fossil fuel, infrastructures, agriculture – corporate farming, textile, city design, heavy engineering, public transport, pharmaceutical and in various other sectors.

He said that Sindh has a vast wind corridor at Jhimpir and Gharo near Karachi. It has a potential of producing 50,000MW wind energy but “we are producing 1035MW from 20 projects and for projects which under installation process would produce another 200MW,” he said.

He added that the provincial government was working on solar energy for which the entire Sindh is available where solar panels could be installed for power generation. Smart, mini, micro grids in rural areas could be established under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) mode.

“We establishing a 50MW solar power project with a model grid connectivity at Majhand, Distt Sehwan,” he said and added in such projects there were vast investment opportunities.

Talking about coal energy, the chief minister said that the Sindh province has vast coal reserves and, in their exploitation, - means mining and power generation the German experts have played their role.

“We are developing special economic zones and invite German companies to establish their factories here,” he said and added his government would extend full support to German firms establish their factories here.