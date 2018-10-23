Share:

KARACHI - In the recent reshuffle in the Sindh police department on Monday, at least three SSPs and as many as 16 more DSPs were transferred and posted.

According to details, Sheeraz Nazeer, an officer of the police service of Pakistan, senior superintendent of police, district Malir, Karachi Range is transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as AIG of police, finance, central police office, Karachi against an existing vacancy, however, Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur, SSP Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has appointed as SSP District Malir in Sheeraz Nazeer’s replacement.

Meanwhile, the Sindh IGP has appointed SSP Pir Muhammad Shah to SSP AVCC. However, according to a copy of transfers orders issued by Additional IG Karachi, DSP Keamari division Raja Arshad Hayat was transferred and posted to DSP Eidgah replacing Altaf Hussain Burdi who was directed to report Karachi Police Office (KPO).

DSP Zahoorur Rehman, awaiting posting in KPO was transferred and posted to DSP Risala, DSP Muhammad Ayub Bhurghari was posted to DSP Security City District from DSP Garden, DSP Rustam Nawaz to DSP Keamari, DSP Kunwar Asif Sarfaraz to DSP South.

Javed Akhtar Malik to DSP Admin West Zone, Suhail Aziz to DSP Clifton, Fakharul Islam to DSP South, Shahid Abbas to DSP Khawaja Ajmair Nagri, Ali Muzaffar Baloch to DSP KDA East Zone, Chaudhry Muhammad Irshad to DSP Sukkhan.

Khawaja Moinuddin to DSP Shadman, Muhammad Naeem Khan to DSP Federal B Industrial Area, Tasdeeq Waris Shaikht to DSP Jamshed Quarters, Waqar Ahmed Jadoon to DSP Admin and Raja Tariq Mehmood to DSP Investigation-I South zone. Sources in the police department said that more reshuffling in the Sindh police department from top to bottom are expected in the coming days.