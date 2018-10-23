Share:

KARACHI (PR) - Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development, and Katchi Abadies, has said that Sindh Madressatul Islam University has set a good tradition by forming Students’ Council and giving a right to vote to its students to elect thirty representatives of the council. He suggested that other universities of the country should also follow this tradition.

He said this after administering oath to the thirty elected office bearers of Student’s Council of SMIU at the inner courtyard of the varsity’s Main Building.

The Student’s Council is further divided into six societies as arts society, community service society, debating society, literary society, science society and sports society with each having its own sovereign structure.