ISLAMABAD - SNGPL inflicted 10-run victory on KRL in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 Round Seven Pool-A match played here at KRL Stadium on Monday.

KRL required 115 runs for win, but were bundled out for 104 with Noman Ali scoring 27. Imran Khalid captured 4-42, M Imran 2-10, Samiullah Khan 2-11 and Aziz Ullah 2-35. Earlier, SNGPL resumed their second innings at overnight score of 152-3 and were bowled out for 241 with Misbah-ul-Haq hitting 76. Noman Ali captured 5-55 and Ahmed Bashir 2-56.

In Pool-B match at Diamond Ground, SSGCL hammered ZTBL by an innings and 87 runs. ZTBL resumed their second innings at overnight score of 85-3 and were bowled out for 154 with Raza Ali Dar striking 58. M Amir grabbed 5-55, Azhar Attari 3-37 and Umar Amin 2-20.

At Marghazar Ground, PTV carved out sensational three-wicket triumph over mighty Wapda. Needing 89 runs for victory on final day with 5 wickets in hand, PTV achieved the target losing 7 wickets. Umair Khan struck 53, Hasan Mohsin 53 and Aamir Jamal unbeaten 37. Amir hit a towering six to earn victory for PTV. Ehsan Adil bagged 4-45 and Arshad Iqbal 2-46.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

POOL A

AT GADDAFI STADIUM, LAHORE

ISLAMABAD REGION (FIRST INNINGS): 425 all out in 131.2 overs (Ali Sarfraz 102, 181 balls, 15x4s, Faizan Riaz 81, 104 balls, 13x4s, Rohail Nazir 75, 147 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Rizwan Ali 56, 201 balls, 7x4s, Faizan Riaz 36, 30 balls, 7x4s, Arsal Sheikh 21, 40 balls, 4x4s, Hamza Nadeem 21, 41 balls, 4x4s, Nauman Anwar 5-30, Waqas Ahmed 4-143)

(2ND INNINGS): 190 all out in 33.1 overs (Ali Sarfraz 65, 56 balls, 7x4s, Shahzad Azam 24, 40 balls, 1x4, 1x6, Faizan Riaz 23, 13 balls,, 1x4, 1x6, Waqas Ahmed 4-46, Muhammad Irfan 4-60)

LAHORE REGION WHITE (FIRST INNINGS): 465 all out in 144.5 overs (Ali Zaryab 112, 253 balls, 16x4s, Ali Rafique 76, 149 balls, 10x4s, Usman Sallahuddin 72, 120 balls, 10x4s, Ameer Hamza 56, 122 balls, 3x4s, Nauman Anwar 48, 73 balls, 9x4s, Muhammad Irfan 28, 45 balls, 4x4s, Shahzad Azam 3-94, Hamza Nadeem 3-144, Arsal Sheikh 2-56)

(2ND INNINGS): 69-2 in 14 overs (Ali Rafique 34*, 47 balls, 6x4s, Zain-ul-Hasnain 25, 28 balls, 4x4s, Shahzad Azam 2-25)

AT IQBAL STADIUM, FAISALABAD

HBL (FIRST INNINGS): 404 all out in 111 overs (Umar Akmal 129, 166 balls, 12x4s, 1x6, Ramiz Aziz 69, 110 balls 9x4s, Muhammad Waqas 57, 151 balls, 3x4s, Imran Farhat 54, 74 balls, 9x4s, Zohaib Khan 36, 85 balls, 5x4s, Atif Jabbar 5-100, Atta Ullah 3-60, Hammad Azam 2-12)

(2ND INNINGS): 490-6 in 106.5 overs (Imran Farhat 128, 160 balls, 14x4s, 1x6, Jamal Anwar 121, 186 balls, 16x4s, Saad Khan 112, 146 balls, 19x4s, Zohaib Khan 101*, 139 balls, 4x4s, 4x6s, Atta Ullah 3-77, Ali Manzoor 2-167)

NBP (FIRST INNINGS): 176 all out in 62.2 overs (Ali Saad 69, 157 balls, 9x4s, Hammad Azam 41, 72 balls, 5x4s, 1x6, Qaiser Abbas 38, 75 balls, 5x4s, Khurram Shahzad 6-37, Umer Gul 3-47)

(2ND INNINGS): 120-4 in 33 overs (Kamran Ghulam 51*, 82 balls, 6x4s, Naved Sarwar 24, 40 balls, 3x4s, Rameez Raja 20, 43 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Abbas Afridi 2-15)

AT KRL STADIUM, RAWALPINDI

SNGPL (FIRST INNINGS): 216 all out in 65.2 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 66, 131 balls, 11x4s, 1x6, Naeem-ud-Din 40, 61 balls, 7x4s, Bilawal Bhatti 25, 63 balls, 5x4s, Imran Khalid 20, 32 balls, 2x4s, Haris Asif 4-66, Sadaf Hussain 3-48, Ahmed Bashir 2-61)

(2ND INNINGS): 241 all out in 85.1 overs (Misbah-ul-Haq 76, 155 balls, 12x4s, Imran Butt 36, 67 balls, 6x4s, Raees Ahmed 30, 93 balls, 3x4s, Bilawal Bhatti 30, 63 balls, 3x4s, Khurram Shahzad 28, 71 balls, 4x4s, Noman Ali 5-55, Ahmed Bashir 2-56)

KRL (FIRST INNINGS): 343 all out in 120.5 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 102*, 170 balls, 13x4s, Noman Ali 53, 77 balls, 12x4s, Jaahid Ali 49, 170 balls, 7x4s, Usman Arshad 32, 80 balls, 3x4s, Hassan Raza 26, 73 balls, 3x4s, Aziz Ullah 4-49, Samiullah Khan 3-65, Bilawal Bhatti 2-80)

(2ND INNINGS): 104 all out in 30.4 overs (Noman Ali 27, 27 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Usman Arshad 21, 25 balls, 4x4s, Imran Khalid 4-42, Muhamamd Imran 2-10, Samiullah Khan 2-11, Aziz Ullah 2-35)

POOL “B”

AT DIAMOND CLUB GROUND, ISLAMABAD

ZTBL (FIRST INNINGS): 269 all out in 98.3 overs (Anas Mustafa 75, 112 balls, 9x4s, 1x6, Munir-ur-Rehman Tahami 46, 154 balls, 3x4s, Aqib Shah 36, 80 balls, 4x4s, Saad Ullah Ghauri 30, 54 balls, 3x4s, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 21, 35 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Azhar Attari 3-41, Zia-ul-Haq 3-58, Umar Amin 2-48, Muhammad Amir 2-62)

(2ND INNINGS): 154 all out in 50.3 overs (Raza Ali Dar 58, 120 balls, 8x4s, Munir-ur-Rehman Tahami 26, 65 balls, 2x4s, Muhammad Aamir 5-55, Azhar Attari 3-37, Umar Amin 2-20)

SSGCL (FIRST INNINGS): 510-8 del in 126 overs (Adil Amin 211*, 345 balls, 22x4s, Asif Zakir 88, 181 balls, 7x4, Umar Amin 78, 80 balls, 14x4s, Sami Aslam 41, 59 balls, 7x4s, Muhammad Amir 22, 15 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 6-101)

AT MARGHAZAR

CRICKET GROUND, ISLAMABAD

WAPDA (FIRST INNINGS): 289 all out in 65.4 overs (Bismillah Khan 75, 113 balls, 13x4s, Ayyaz Tasawar 58, 88 balls, 9x4s, Kamran Akmal 50, 39 balls, 8x4s, Ehsan Adil 29, 29 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Azhar Ullah 5-96, Aamir Jamal 3-50)

(2ND INNINGS): 180 all out in 43.5 overs (Kamran Akmal 71, 86 balls, 11x4s, Salman Butt 30, 33 balls, 6x4s, Ayaz Tasawar 24, 36 balls, 3x4s, Azhar Ullah 5-79, Tabish Khan 4-64)

PTV (FIRST INNINGS): 245 all out in 76.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan 73, 106 balls, 10x4s, Ali Khan 52, 69 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s, Faisal Khan 32, 62 balls, 4x4s, Adnan Mahmood 31, 73 balls, 4x4s, Umair Khan 30, 52 balls, 5x4s, Waqar Malik 4-62, Arshad Iqbal 3-60, Zulfiqar Babar 3-70)

(2ND INNINGS): 227-7 in 57.2 overs (Umair Khan 53, 117 balls, 4x4, Hasan Mohsin 53, 71 balls, 9x4s, 1x6, Nihal Mansoor 48, 51 balls, 6x4s, 1x6, Aamir Jamal 37*, 41 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s, Ehsan Adil 4-45, Arshad Iqbal 2-46)