SADIQABAD-Like other parts of Punjab, an anti-encroachment operation has been underway in Sadiqabad during which state lands worth Rs30 million has been retrieved from the land grabbers.

According to official sources, the operation is being carried out under the supervision of Land Inspector Rana Zahid Rafiq.

The encroachments were removed from Amir-e-Muavia Chowk, Jamaluddin Wali Road, Punjab Cinema Road, Club Road, and Allama Iqbal Road.

People told The Nation that small vendors were targeted in the operation.

On the other hand, Excise Police cracked down unregistered and plateless vehicles and motorbikes. They impounded dozens of such vehicles and motorbikes.

On the occasion, Inspector M Rafi told the media that the operation was launched on the directions of Excise Department, and it would continue unabated.

Drug-peddler

imprisoned, fined

A local court sentenced a drug-peddler to four-and-a-half-year in prison and fined him a total Rs20,000 here the other day.

According to the prosecution, Saddr police arrested drug-peddler Munir Ahmed from Basti Latki and recovered 1.75kg of hashish from his possession.

The registered a case against the accused, and produced him in the court.

In the light of evidence, Additional Session Judge Asif Sial convicted the suspect for the crime, and imprisoned him for four-hand-a-half-year.

He also fined him a total Rs20,000, and the accused would have to serve six more months in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

The police shifted the convict to Rahim Yar Khan District Jail.

HEALTHCARE PROMISED

PPP MNA Makhdoom Mustafa Mehmood visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) M Nawaz Wasa, and became acquainted with the problems of patients.

He vowed to provide best health facilities to the people of the area. He also vowed to fulfil all the promises made with the public.

He stated, “We’ll not leave people of the area in the lurch.” BHU In-charge Dr Momina Masood was present on the occasion.