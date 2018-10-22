Share:

SIALKOT-A widow on Monday appealed to the police high-up to locate and recover her married son who has been missing for the last 10 months, fearing that he might have been kidnapped by some unidentified accused.

Azra Bibi, resident of Village Saraankey, Sambrial tehsil told the newsmen that her married son Adnan had gone to her in-laws’ house along with his wife Sehrish in village Guj-Daska some ten months but did not return back since then.

She suspected that some unidentified accused might have kidnapped her son, fearing for her son’s safety.

She urged Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javaid Saleemi and Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghafar Qaisarani to make all out sincere efforts to locate whereabouts of her son and ensure his safe recovery.