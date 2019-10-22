Share:

Karachi-HUM Films launched the trailer of the upcoming Pakistani movie, Sacch at Nueplex Cinema here in the metropolis.

The trailer launch ceremony was a star-studded affair and in attendance were the crème de la crème of Pakistan’s entertainment industry, including the star cast of the film, Elysee Sheikh, AsadZaman, Javed Sheikh, FazilaQazi, Tasmina Sheikh, Zulfiqar Sheikh, Nauman Masood, Humayun Saeed and others.

The trailer launch ceremony was also attended by the British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis and president HUM Network Ltd Sultana Siddiqui.

Sacch is produced by Tasmina Sheikh, a Scottish politician of Pakistani origin, known for television productions like ‘Des Pardes’ and ‘Castle: AikUmeed’.

The trailer of Sacch has a perfect blend of thrill, romance and mystery, and from the looks of it, seems to be a love triangle, hence, the tagline: “Love feels like heaven but hurts like hell”. The film also marks the acting debut of Elysee Sheikh opposite AsadZaman Khan and Humayoun Ashraf.

The supporting line-up includes veterans like Javed Sheikh, Nauman Masood, UzmaGillani, FazilaQazi and others along with Zulfikar Sheikh and Tasmina Sheikh.

Shot entirely in the UK, the trailer also boasts grand visuals. Music of the film is composed by SimaabSen and the songs are sung by a mix of Pakistani and Bollywood singers including RahatFateh Ali Khan and Armaan Malik.

Produced under the banner of Elysee Productions, Sacch is scripted by award-winning Bollywood screenwriter Kumud Chaudhry and directed by Zulfikar Sheikh. Dialogues of the film are by the celebrated Pakistani playwright HasinaMoin.

The movie is all set to be released worldwide under the banner of HUM Films on December 20, 2019.