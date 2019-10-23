Share:

LAHORE - Two people died in road accidents in different parts of the metropolis, rescue workers said on Tuesday. A 23-year-old motorcyclist died when a recklessly-driven truck bumped into his bike near Shadipura in the limits of Baghbanpura police. The police impounded the truck and were investigating. In another incident, a 35-year-old rickshaw driver died when his three-wheeler hit a car parked alongside a road in Misri Shah. An eyewitness told the police that the rickshaw driver was coming in high-speed towards Sadar roundabout when his vehicle smashed into a car. As a result, he died on the spot.