Share:

LAHORE-Ajoka theatre’s play“SairaaurMaira” which enthralled the audience this weekend, was in fact a tribute from Asma’s daughters to their mother, an iconic figure in Pakistan’s human rights movement.

Sulema and Munizae, Asma’s daughters, approached Ajoka’sShahidNadeem with a request to write a play on the occasion of Asma Jahangir International Conference.

Shahid and the late founder Ajoka, MadeehaGauhar, were good friends and comrades of Asma, so he readily agreed. The play involved extensive research about Asma’s life and the landmark cases which she fought in and outside the courts.

The play was premiered on 19 October. Asma’s family including husband Tahir Jahangir, son Jilani Jahangir and Silema attended the performance with participants of the conference and were visibly moved by the play.

The play presented the story of “Saira”,(played by Erumnavai), a woman from Peshawar, who wants a divorce from her abusive husband against her parents consent and Maira, (played by Shizza Khan), who has married without the parental consent.

The two women seek shelter in Seema’s shelter home “Aghosh” and become good friends.

Saira’s parents consider her escape an ultimate blot on the family honour and plan to kill her. They request a meeting between the mother (played by Ayesha Khan) and daughter, to which Saira reluctantly agrees. But the mother takes along the killer by deception, who shoots Saira dead.