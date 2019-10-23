Share:

LAHORE - Alhamra on Wheels, a LAC initiative, Tuesday staged a play titled ‘Jahaiz’ at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). According to a LAC spokesperson, the purpose of the drama was to encourage students to stay away from this social evil. The play was presented by Azad Theatre, written by William Pervez and directed by Malik Aslam. At the opening of the play, LAC Director for Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed students and dedicated the play to people of Kashmir. LAC Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said Alhamra wants to change the mindset of the society by educating the youth through innovative ideas like “Alhamra on Wheel”. Finale of the “Voice of Alhamra” music competition being hosted by the Lahore Arts Council will be held at Alhamra Hall No. 2, Alhamra Arts Centre, on The Mall at 7:00pm today. In the semi-final of “Voice of Alhamra”, 12 singers were selected for the final round of “VOA”. Renowned singers Tarranum Naz, Waris Baig and Mujahid Hussain are performing duties as judges at the “Voice of Alhamra” show. The “Voice of Alhamra” was participated in by hundreds of young singers. After the auditions, 24 singers were selected for semi-finals and 12 of them reached the finale. They will perform at Alhamra Hall 2 today. The winner of “Voice of Alhamra “ will win Rs50,000, second position holder Rs25,000 and third-place holder Rs20,000 with certificates and shields.