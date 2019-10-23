Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain at his Islamabad residence on Tuesday.

Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Gulzar Muhammad Chaudhry and Rana Khalid Manzoor were also present at the meeting.

Raja Pervez Ashraf inquired after the health of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and prayed for his long life.

According to a press release issued by party’s media cell, they also discussed current political situation of the country and other matters of mutual interest.