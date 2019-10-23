Share:

SIALKOT-The entire Sialkot district remained in grip of heinous crime as bandits and thieves rampage through various areas, depriving citizens of gold ornaments, cash, motorcycles and other valuables (worth millions of rupees) in several strikes.

According to police sources, in village Bhoth-Sialkot, four unidentified armed dacoits looted gold ornaments, cash, electronic appliances and other valuables (worth of Rs1.7 million) at gunpoint from the houses of two brothers - Ghulam Qadir and Saleem. Two unidentified armed motorcyclists snatched Rs0.6 million in cash at gunpoint from local filling station’s owner Muhammad Arshad when he was on the way to a local bank for depositing the amount on main Eimanabad-Sialkot Road here.

In another incident occurred in Glotiyaan-Daska village, three unidentified armed dacoits looted Rs100,000, ATM cards and cellphones at gunpoint from a local property dealer Saqib Javed at his office. On the other hand, some unidentified thieves stole away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables (worth Rs1.2 million) from the house of a local trader Zaman in Mughalpura Daska city. In Haqpura locality of Daska city, some unidentified thieves took away Rs100,000 from the house of a local trader.

Meanwhile, some unidentified thieves took away motorcycle (STL-9281) of Junaid Ali from in front of his house in Gohadpur-Sialkot and a motorcycle (STQ-4991) of Shahid Nawaz from Lalpura-Rangpura Sialkot city here.

The rising street crime has caused panic and insecurity among the public who have questioned the police presence and priorities.

They urged the police high-ups to rein in the criminals at the earliest. The respective police have, as usual, registered separate cases with no arrest or recovery in this regard.

Young man recovered days after kidnapping

The Pasrur police have recovered a kidnapped youth, a day after his abduction, by the employees of a local electronics shop as “punishment” for delaying payment of instalment of a motorcycle he had purchase on easy instalments.

Umeedpura Pasrur city based Murad Ali told the police that his 24-year-old brother Qurban Ali had purchased a motorcycle on instalments from a local electronics shop in Pasrur city a few months ago. He said that he along with his brother was distributing charity food (Lungar) at the Darbar of Maayi Allah Rakhi during annual Urs cerebrations on Oct 21,2019 (Monday).

In the meanwhile, as many as six armed accused including Muzaffar Hussain, Imran, Asim Butt, Shafqat, Mubashar and thei, an unidentified companion, stormed the premises and too Qurban Ali to an undisclosed location,” he claimed, adding that the accused kidnapped his brother as punishment for delaying payment of monthly instalment of motorcycle.

On the report of Murad Ali, the Pasrur City Police have registered a case (No.227/2019) under section 109 and 365 PPC.

Meanwhile, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (r) Mustansar Feroz informed that the police have recovered Qurban Ali a day after his kidnapping. The DPO added that the police have also arrested main accused Muzaffar Hussain. He said that further investigation is underway in this regard.