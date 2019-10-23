Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated a campus of the Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University of Engineering and Technology in Tharparkar.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Bilawal said that Benazir Bhutto’s son had fulfilled her promise made with the people in Tharparkar.

The PPP leader maintained that he wanted to serve the masses and urged people to support him as they had supported his mother.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that everyone together will get rid of the puppet government and form a public government in the country. Addressing a rally in Tharparkar, he alleged that the federal government wants to end the rights of provinces and take over Karachi which they will not let happen. Bilawal Bhutto continued expressing that today the tyrannical, puppet and the selected government is ruling again. “Democratic and economic rights are under attack”, he said adding that the rights of the provinces are being stripped.

Bhutto asserted, "We all will get rid of this puppet government together and form a public government". The PPP chairman said that they will save Pakistan by sending off the selected rulers and help the public by snatching their rights back from the federal government.

He announced that the next protest will take place on October 26 at the border of Sindh and Punjab.

On Oct. 22, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of being responsible for all the crises in the country.