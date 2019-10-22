Share:

Rawalpindi-Dacoits and auto-theft gang on Tuesday deprived citizens of cash, mobile phone and a motorcycle in different strikes, informed sources.

The crime victims reported the incidents to police seeking arrest of dacoits and auto theft gang, they said. Police started investigating the complaints, but could not arrest the accused so far, sources said.

According to sources, two armed dacoits broke into Saeed Autos, located near Shah Ki Tahlian, in a broad daylight and made the shop owner hostage on gunpoint. They said the dacoits looted Rs180,700 from the shop owner and fled on a motorcycle in the Graveyard Street. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan which also sent shock waves among the traders’ community.

Similarly, auto-theft gang picked away a motorcycle from parking lot of an education academy and boys hostel located in Graveyard Street, the precinct of PS Waris Khan. The victim approached police and lodged a complaint to register a case against the thieves, sources said.

Two armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle and having guns into hands had intercepted a boy namely Arslan Raza near Zaiqa Food on Adiala Road, the jurisdiction of PS Saddar Bairooni, sources added. The dacoits snatched his mobile phone and sped away towards Katcheri, they said. The crime victim tendered an application against the dacoits with police to register a case, sources mentioned.

On the other hand, Kahuta police booked the owner of a private academy KIPS on charges of sexually harassing a female student in a hall of the academy, informed sources. The accused has been identified as Tanveer against whom a case is registered under sections 292A/509/377B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), sources said. Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused, sources said. They said the police came into action when a video went viral on social media showing Tanvir molesting the girl in a hall. The SHO PS Kahuta was not available for his comments.

2 bike-lifters held, 4 stolen bikes recovered

Lohi Bher Police have busted two members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered four stolen bikes from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following the directions of SP (Rural-Zone) Malik Naeem Iqbal, a special team was constituted under supervision of DSP Sihala Circle Rukhsar Mehdi including SHO Lohi Bher police station Sub-Inspector AShiq Hussain, ASI Muhammad Shabbir. The team achieved a success and apprehended two members of the bike-lifter gang. They have been identified as Taimoor Gulzar son of Muhammad Gulzar, a resident of Gulraiz Rawalpindi and Haider Hayat son of Umer Hayat, a resident of Jaranwala, Faisalabad and recovered four stolen motorbikes from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the bikes from various areas of Lohi Bher, while further investigation is underway. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of Lohi Bher police and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car-lifting incidents. He has also announced cash prize and commendation certificates for members of the police team.