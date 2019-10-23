Share:

LAHORE - Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday decided to deal sternly with Azadi marchers besides approving magisterial powers for a specific category of officers.

Usman Buzdar chaired the meeting whileprovincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and chief secretary were in attendance.

The meeting gave approval to amendments in the Code of Criminal Procedure to enable the government to grant magisterial powers to the authorized officers to establish its writ for effective implementation of its decisions and policies.

Addressing the meeting, the CM made it clear that no one will be allowed to disrupt the routine life of the people and indiscriminate action will be initiated against law-breakers and the elements disrupting the law & order. “The law will take its course against the elements taking the law into their hands”, he warned without mentioning the protesters who may be on the streets by the end of this month on the call of the opposition parties.

Chief Minister reiterated that protection of life and property of the people and maintenance of law & order was the responsibility of the State and it will be fulfilled.

In a related development, exercising its powers under section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Punjab government Tuesday authorized all Deputy Commissioners in the province to make a complaint on behalf of the provincial government in respect of four kinds of offenses. Section-196 of the CrPC deals with the prosecution of offences against the State.

An official notification in this regard was issued by the Punjab Home Department on Tuesday following the cabinet meeting.

The offenses specified in the notification include defiling or unauthorizedly removing the national flag from government buildings etc (Section-123-B PPC, sedition (Section-124 A PPC), abetment in Pakistan of offenses outside it (Section-108-A PPC)and keeping lottery offices. The Deputy Commissioners have been further directed to fulfill all legal procedures and requirements before filing of complaints.

Also, the meeting approved to amend the police rules with regard to the recruitment of Inspector Legal (special cadre) in BS-16 in Punjab police.

It was 19th meeting of the provincial cabinet which also granted approval to amend the Punjab E-Stamp Rules, 2016. The amendments would facilitate the people in their online payments.

The meeting decided to link the amendments in Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules, 2017 with the approval of the law department. Chief Minister directed Law Minister Raja Basharat to submit a report in the next meeting in this regard.

The cabinet also approved the mechanism of Vice- chancellor’s appointment for the University of Agriculture Multan, the constitution of the search committee and the relevant guidelines. The cabinet approved minutes of its 18th meeting.