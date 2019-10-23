Share:

Islamabad - The Federal Cabinet which met with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair on Tuesday gave green light for promulgation of eight ordinances to uplift the living standard of common man.

“It is a defining moment for Pakistan as the Federal Cabinet has approved eight laws of public interest,” Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said while addressing a press conference.

Flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said the laws included The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance 2019, The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, The Superior Courts (Courts Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019, The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019 and ordinances related to the Whistle Blower Act and amendments in the Civil Procedure Code.

He said the amendments in the CPC would ensure speedy and expeditious justice for masses who had been enduring year-long lawsuits in civil courts. The provision of speedy justice was the only way forward to change the status quo, prevailing in the country, he added.

As per the amendments, a two-tier system would be introduced in the civil courts under which one set of courts would hear main cases while other would handle interlocutory applications including stay orders and other cases. The initiative would make sure swift disposal of civil and commercial cases, he added.

He said the system involved a mechanism that would engage the lawyers from across the country for evidence recording through latest technologies. It would also ensure the quick service of legal instruments to the parties which took years in civil cases, he added.

By employing modern techniques, the minister said a feature for civil judges would be launched that would allow them to have spot inspection in a case. “We need cooperation from lawyers, judges and media to make the initiative a success story,” the minister added.

The new system, he said would help minimize the number of adjournments in a case, besides timely appearance of witnesses and submission of evidences.

The amendments in the CPC would abolish the right of second appeal for aggrieved party. However the constitutional jurisdiction of the Supreme Court would remain intact, he added.

Farogh said succession certificate and letters of administrations would be issued within 15-20 days after implementation of ‘The Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019’.

With the execution of those laws, he said the burden on courts would also be reduced that would eventually speed up the judicial process in the civil courts.

A Whistleblower Commission would be set up under “The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission, Act’ to facilitate a mechanism for whistleblower information relating to corruption and protect him from disadvantageous measures.

The law would enable the whistleblower for lodging a complaint in the Federal Investigation Agency, the National Accountability Bureau and other corruption watchdogs. The whistleblower name would be kept in secret and to be given up to 20 percent of recovered money as an award, he added.

He said the Woman Ombudsperson offices, operation across the country, would be given police powers under ‘The Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance 2019’ to ensure the women’s share in the inherited property. The Ombudsperson, after its implementation, could also get the power to order transfer of property to a woman, Farogh added.

Commenting on Rana Sana Ullah’s case, the minister said the law ministry had moved a summary for appointment of new judge in the case of the PML-N leader.

To a query, he said there were some structural flaws existed in the system that caused delay in the appointment of new judge.

The minister said the government was working on several legal reforms but opposition was a main hurdle for their approval from assembly.

He said the ministry was also working on a law for establishment of fast-track courts for overseas Pakistanis in the country that would ensure speedy trial of their cases.

The Cabinet also gave approval to a proposal to provide NAB the required record by establishment division.

Briefing media on decisions, Firdous informed that the cabinet also accorded approval to proposal of armed forces for installation of solar power products at various installations and establishments of army on BoT basis.

While taking serious notice of hoarding in some parts of the country by vested interest, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to take steps for making sure the availability of items of daily use to people at affordable prices.

She said the cabinet was briefed that a pilot project in this regard is being launched in the federal capital to ensure direct contact between farmers and general public and abolishing the role of middleman.

Firdous said cabinet gave approval to disburse loans of 5 billion rupees without interest in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme. She explained these loans would be of amount ranging from 100,000 to one million rupees. This, she said, will benefit 500,000 to one million people. The payment schedule is from 1 to 4 years and preference will be given to widows.

The cabinet also approved an agreement regarding codal formalities of the agreement signed regarding visitors to Kartarpur Corridor.

The Prime Minister was briefed by various ministries on measures taken to facilitate the common man. Ministry of Communication apprised the meeting that it is engaging 35,000 youth for internships.

Firdous said the cabinet also approved Kartarpur Corridor agreement between Pakistan and India to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib shrine in Pakistan.

Establishment Division informed that it is considering a proposal to make it mandatory for promotions of civil servants that what steps they have taken to facilitate people during their tenure at a place.

Ministry of Narcotics Control informed that it has initiated an app to spread awareness on drug abuse and narcotics. Ministry of Human Rights informed that it is launching an awareness campaign regarding abuse of children at various places.

The cabinet approved appointment of Board of Directors of Trust for Voluntary Organisations as part of its restructuring. It gave approval to appointment of Board of Directors of Interstate Gas Systems Limited.

Replying to a question, the Special Assistant said the issue of the medical condition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is being misused by members of his party. She expressed regret that language and statements laden with conspiracy theories will not serve the narrative of PML-N.

Firdous said the narrative of opposition parties that foreign investment to the country has declined due to crackdown on corruption is wrong. Rather, it is a welcoming sign that serious action is being taken against corruption.

Firdous expressed confidence that the government would complete its tenure of five years. She said opposition should rather give suggestions to treasury benches to improve the working of parliament in order to take the country forward.