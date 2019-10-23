Share:

BEIJING - China yesterday said Islamabad and Beijing are on one page on international issues.

Speaking to a group of Pakistani journalists here, Yao Wen, Deputy Director General for Policy Planning of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the two countries were working as key partners for the prosperity of the region.

Yao Wen said that the new government in Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had ensured continuity of the policy towards China.

“The PM’s recent visit was very positive. We discussed all issues and agreed on all issues. We will always remain the iron brothers,” he said.

The senior Chinese official said Pakistan and China were engaged in top-level contacts to implement all bilateral contracts.

He said that China and Pakistan had a shared future, with their all-weather relationship based upon principles and interests.

Pak envoy says PM has come closer to Beijing

He mentioned China’s great support to Pakistan in the sectors of security, trade and infrastructure development.

Yao Wen said that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was the largest comprehensive project with any country.

He said that CPEC was a fusion of multiple development projects, aimed at the prosperity and well-being of citizens of the country and the region at large.

The official said CPEC had huge economic benefits for the people of Pakistan and the region.

Separately, Pakistan’s ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi said that Pakistan and China were close friends, partners and brotherly countries.

“This relationship had developed with the continuous efforts of successive generations of leaders and diplomats from both countries,” she said at a luncheon in honour of the visiting Pakistani journalists yesterday.

The ambassador said that she was committed to work closely with counterparts in China to further develop this deep-rooted friendship.

Naghmana said that the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and China had now touched $19.08 billion and both countries aimed at raising it further. “The bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and China is rising,” she said.

“Pakistan and China are historically connected through the cultural and knowledge corridor,” she maintained.

Ambassador Hashmi said that people-to-people contact and cultural exchanges have increased. “Hence, despite different political systems, social orientations, cultural roots and heritage, Pakistan and China are a unique example of civilizational harmony and peaceful coexistence,” the envoy said.

She said the CPEC was inspired by President Xi’ Jinping’s vision of regional connectivity and a people-centric development model.

The envoy said PM Imran Khan had a successful visit to China recently and the friendship had even strengthened more. “Imran Khan has come closer to China. The new (Pakistan) government has shown commitment to work with China,” she remarked.