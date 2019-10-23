Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday morning invited newspaper hawker Mohammad Habib and his son Anas Habib who secured first position in the intermediate examination, Karachi, just to honour a proud father and shining son here at CM House.

The chief minister said that Mohammad Habib deserved more appreciation and congratulation for harboring best dreams for his son, Anas and kept him encouraging for having good study though he had very limited resources. The son, Anas also deserve appreciation for realising the dream s of his father and assailed in the examination and shined his name, name of the family and of the institution.

“I feel proud and satisfied when I hear that a child with humble background has assailed in his/her education,” he said and added “best educational facilities matter but what matters the most is personal dedication, instinct and the spirit of achieving best educational career,” he said and added there were many examples where despite having best facilities and conducive atmosphere the students failed to achieve excellence in their education.

Shah assured Anas that he would be support him in his higher educational career and got his phone number for further coordination. The chief minister presented a memento to Mohammad Habib, father of position holder child, for his efforts in pursuing educational career of his son. The chief minister also presented a book on Economy of Sindh to Anas who has got position in commerce. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Climate Change Murtaza Wahab was also present on the occasion.