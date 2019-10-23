Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the government to a petition filed against proposed ‘Azadi March’ of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in a week.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took up the case against the proposed sit-in and protests in Islamabad.

The court also sought details regarding Faz’s anti-government force.

The court was told that a constitutional government could not be abolished without completing five years. Abolishing the government unconstitutionally will be violation of Article 17 A-2.

The writ petition was a day earlier filed submitting that elected government could not be dissolved before completion of its five-year constitutional tenure.

The petition further submits that JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman has established a private army to protect the protest/sit-in. It requests to the court that the JUI-F activists’ private army be stopped from holding illegal sit-in in the federal capital, Islamabad.

The petitioner namely Irfan Ali filed the petition submitting that the JUI-F leader had announced a sit-in in the federal capital in the wake of reforms in madaris or religious seminaries. He submitted that armed groups had been created by the JUI-F in the name of security of the protest.

Meanwhile, the government and other anti-JUI-F people believe that Fazlur Rehman’s “Azadi” March aims to divert the attention of people and intelligentsia from the Kashmir cause.

They think that the Kashmir issue has been internationalised because of the government’s strong diplomacy at international level thereby unnerving India on the issue.