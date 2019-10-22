Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has proposed an increase of Rs 2.97 per unit, under fuel price adjustment, in the electricity tariff for the month of September for ex-Wapda DISCOs.

According to the petition, submitted by CPPA with NEPRA, total energy generated in September was 13621 Gwh at a total price of Rs 70.231 billion which is Rs 5.1560 per kWh. The net electricity delivered to power distribution companies was 13225.35 Gwh at cost of Rs 76.886 billion or 5.8136 per kWh. Out of total electricity generation, losses stood at 2.91 per cent.

Since the actual cost of generation was Rs 5.8136 per unit in the period under review against reference price of Rs 2.8410 per unit therefore it has requested an increase of Rs 2.9726 per unit.

According to the data provided to NEPRA, the share of hydropower generation was 5052.84 GWhs or 37.09 percent in September. The share of hydropower was 40.33 percent in August. As per the data 2232.44 GWh or 16.39 percent electricity was generated from coal at the cost of Rs 5.3770 per unit in September. In August, the share of coal based electricity was 1873.91 GWh or 13.34 percent.

It was informed that around 817.24 GWh or 6 percent electricity was generated from furnace oil. The cost of RFO based electricity was Rs 16.5614 per unit. In August, around 505.92 GWh or 3.60 percent electricity was generated from furnace oil at the cost of Rs 12.5112 per unit. In September no electricity was generated from high speed diesel.

In September the energy generated from RLNG decreased to 2868.46 GWh or 21.06 percent of total generation. The cost of RLNG based electricity was Rs 11.1186 per unit. In August the energy generated from RLNG was 3216.04 GWh or 22.89 percent of total generation.

The total generation from local gas-based electricity was 1614.71 GWh or 11.85 percent and the cost was Rs 7.0286 per unit.

The generation from nuclear was 749.28 GWh or 5.5 percent and the cost of generation was 0.9442 per unit.

From Iran, 49.97 GWh or 0.37 percent electricity was imported at the cost of Rs 11.5709 per unit. From wind and solar 149.69 GWh and 61.61 GWh electricity was generated respectively.

From baggasse, 15.11 GWh or 0.11 percent electricity was generated at the cost of Rs 6.2089 per unit. From mixed sources, 10.01 GWh or 0.07 percent electricity was generated at the cost of 6.7819 per unit.

NEPRA will hold public hearing on CPPA petition on October 30.