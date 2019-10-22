Share:

Rawalpindi-A dengue patient died in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar on Tuesday bringing the death toll to 51 in the city, informed sources.

The deceased Mujtaba Haider son of Niaz Hussain, 18, a resident of Dhaman Syedan Adiala Road, died in Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) of DHQ Hospital in the morning, they said.

He was diagnosed with dengue fever a few days ago and was admitted in the hospital where doctors started his treatment, sources said.

While talking to The Nation, a senior doctor working in DHQ had confirmed the death of the young boy.

The corpse of the deceased was handed over to heirs by the doctors after autopsy, they said. The funeral prayer of Mujtaba Haider was offered at Imam Bargah in Dhama Syedan. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old lady and two children were brought to Fauji Foundation Hospital from Kallar Kahar and Bhalwal. The doctors confirmed these patients as dengue positive.

On the other hand, the dengue cases in different parts of city continue to rise, putting the district government and health department officials on toes. The areas where dengue started raising its ugly head including Adiala Road, Sadiq Town, Street Number 1, Street Number 7, Ali Town, Mubarak Lane, Caltax Road, Tulsa, Tench Bhatta, Gulbahar Colony and many other localities.

Though the officials of health department and anti-dengue team pay visits to these areas besides fumigating and spraying in the homes, the epidemic is still uncontrolled.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Saifullah Gondal chaired a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee to review anti-dengue campaign progress and performance of each town reviewed. The DC also directed the authorities concerned to ensure surveillance as per SOP made by the Punjab government.