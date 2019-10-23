Share:

HAFIZABAD-Hundreds of villagers, commuters and transporters of the district have protested against the apathetic attitude of the authorities concerned for their failure to repair the busiest Hafizabad-Khanqah Dogran road, linking Safdarabad Motorway Interchange for the last one year.

They said that the road is the only shortest link with Lahore and hundreds of public and private vehicles ply on this route on daily basis but due to depressions and ditches developed due to water-logging, heavy transports and vagaries of weather over the year causing a lot of hardship and inconvenience to them.

Moreover, about twenty villages located on the road from Madina Chowk up to Kariala Morr and hundreds of the villagers are forced to face hardships in reaching Hafizabad as the road has become absolutely unmotorable. The transporters have also been inflicted huge monetary loss due to damage to their vehicle owing to deteriorated condition of the road.

They have called upon the Provincial Highway Department to ensure proper repair and maintenance of the road to relieve them from unnecessary financial losses and mental agony.

Due to dilapidated condition of the road several fatal accidents had been taken place during the past one year but the authority concerned has not yet made up their mind to repair the road. They demanded immediate repair of the road.

BIKER CRITICAL INJURED

A young bike rider, Babar Butt, of Ali Town Hafizabad received fatal injuries when a speeding van knocked him down while he was on way to his residence. He was immediately rushed to the DHQ Hospital from where he was referred to Lahore Hospital but he could not survive. The police have registered a case against the wagon driver who sped away after the mishap.

Two students

diagnosed as dengue patients

Two DHQ hospital’s nursing school students have been admitted to Dengue ward of the hospital as they have been diagnosed as having been carrying virus.

Both Saleha,20, and Maria,21, resided in same hostel room and they suffered from high fever due to which they were admitted in the hospital where it was detected that both have be inflicted by dengue.

When contacted district health officer Dr Masood Virk, claimed that dengue positive had been proved in blood test of Saleha. However, blood report of Maria was awaited. So far 19 patients of the district had been suffered from dengue and reportedly one of them had died.