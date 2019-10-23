Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to increase the capacity of drug rehabilitation centres by proving funds, medicine, psychiatrists and doctors. This was decided in a meeting presided over by the Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah. The meeting was attended by the IG Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Excise and Narcotics Department Abdul Haleem Sheikh, IG prisons Nusrat Manghan, VC Sindh Jinnah Medical University professor Tariq Rafiq, Muhammad Ramzan Chhipa and representatives of other social organizations running drug rehabilitations centers.

Speaking during the meeting the Chief Secretary Sindh said that the police, ANF and other relevant department are taking all steps to curb drug menace in society. He further stated that there was dire need of rehabilitating the youth involved in drug addiction.

He further stated that the provincial government will provide all facilities for the rehabilitation centers to rehabilitate more drug addicts. During the meeting IG Sindh stated that there is visible decline in street crime, vehicle theft in the city after the police started action against the drug peddlers. He further stated that in 2019 as many as 3931 cases were against the drug peddlers in the city. Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon while briefing the meeting stated that as many as 5385 drug peddlers who were also involved in other street crimes/ vehicle theft have been arrested during 11 months of 2019. He further stated that 40kg heroin, 4115kg Chars, 23kg opium, and 3 kilo of crystal ice have also been recovered from these culprits.

The Additional IG also informed the meeting that the drug addicts are involved in street crimes and police do not have such big rehab facility. The meeting was also informed that various there are various rehabilitation facilities in Karachi but they do not have the capacity to keep such number of drug addicts in their facilities.

The Chief Secretary directed Home Department to declare rehabilitation centers as correction centers if there is any provision in the law and same prisoners will be send to correction centers after approval of the court.